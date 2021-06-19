JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,355 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 899,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,816. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.