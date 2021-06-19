JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 19.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 297,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 935.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 675,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 10,452,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,148,085. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

