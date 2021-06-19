Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CyrusOne Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 187.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

