Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €103.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.53 ($127.69).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €114.60 ($134.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €108.76. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

