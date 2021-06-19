Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 176.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,784,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

