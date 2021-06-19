James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) vs. ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Head-To-Head Analysis

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and James River Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.04 James River Group $668.69 million 1.65 $4.82 million $2.71 13.25

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49% James River Group -8.34% -5.33% -0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProSight Global and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 James River Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

ProSight Global presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. James River Group has a consensus price target of $54.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Summary

ProSight Global beats James River Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, and agriculture, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

