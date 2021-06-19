James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

JRVR opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in James River Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 106.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

