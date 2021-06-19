Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $119.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.24. 518,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Jack in the Box by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

