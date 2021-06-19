Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.56, but opened at $58.23. Jabil shares last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 2,458 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

