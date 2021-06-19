Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-5.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86. Jabil has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

