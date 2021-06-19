IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Up 18.3% in May

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $529.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.