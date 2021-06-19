ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 108.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in ITT by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

