Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Iteris reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 over the last three months. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 2.0% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Iteris by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 80,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Iteris by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 214,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iteris by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $308.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

