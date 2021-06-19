iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Buys $130,450.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ITOS opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.65. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

ITOS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

