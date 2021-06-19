iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Buys $130,450.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ITOS opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.65. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.