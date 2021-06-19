iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $416.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.