iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $276,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,625,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.