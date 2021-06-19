iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.