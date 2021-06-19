iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 219.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.34. 21,169,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,696,570. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.63.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

