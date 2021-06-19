Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading 7.2% Higher

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.86. 62,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,334,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -178.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.