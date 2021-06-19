Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,687 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,033% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

