Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report sales of $207.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the lowest is $206.80 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $192.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $833.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.90 million to $843.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. 4,001,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,270,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 523,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

