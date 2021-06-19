Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

