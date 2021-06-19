Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.44. 1,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $70.05 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

