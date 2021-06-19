Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.