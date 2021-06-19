Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $14,878,092.74 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $878.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $840.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

