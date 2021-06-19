Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $473.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.13. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $478.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

