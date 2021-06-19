InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 20,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 21,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

