Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INTC. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.68.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.15. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

