Insights Network Hits Market Cap of $3.47 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $1,144.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,728,929 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

