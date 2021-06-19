Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 8,113 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00.

ZS opened at $218.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

