Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66.

On Friday, June 4th, Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $67,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00.

Shares of SENS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

