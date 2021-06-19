Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Sells 48,167 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.26.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. Sabre’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $2,384,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sabre by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 815,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 145,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Sabre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

