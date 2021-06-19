Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells $1,023,000.00 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.53. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,118,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,647,000 after acquiring an additional 124,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,401,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,029 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

