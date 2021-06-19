Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $6,056,384.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $6,056,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00.

OSH stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $3,702,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

