Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $12,200.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,324.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LMNR stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a PE ratio of -39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

