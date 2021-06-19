Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IRM stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 64,208 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

