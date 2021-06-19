Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $469,800.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HRMY opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

