Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $469,800.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of HRMY opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
