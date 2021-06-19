Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells 3,007 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $76.97 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

