Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $25,859,169.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45.

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.