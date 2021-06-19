Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.

NET opened at $101.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.10 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cloudflare by 610.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

