Insider Selling: Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AWI opened at $103.40 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $45,226,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $100,370,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

