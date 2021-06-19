Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 5,255 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,255 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $207,730.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at $68,361,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $39.45 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

