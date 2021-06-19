Insider Buying: Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Acquires 3,400 Shares of Stock

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,400 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $87,958.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,635.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPTA stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

