Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of INVA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.33. 2,460,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,152. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.61. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after acquiring an additional 188,870 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 340,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 135,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,512,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

