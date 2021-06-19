Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) shot up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMQCF)

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than Â12bn.

