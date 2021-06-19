Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Imperial Brands stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on IMBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

