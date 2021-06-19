IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

IHICY stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. IHI has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.07.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

