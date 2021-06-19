IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 701,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $601.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.41. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $310.10 and a 52 week high of $609.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

