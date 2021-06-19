Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $31,845.56 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $145,605.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $31,845.56 or 0.88631989 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00060089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00135979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183458 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00881739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.94 or 1.00002352 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

