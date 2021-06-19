IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.03 million and a PE ratio of -50.24. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IBEX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.